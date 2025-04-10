Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 10, 2025 Rough River Dam and Lake update after flooding event

    FALLS OF ROUGH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 13:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958748
    VIRIN: 250410-A-GI410-2543
    Filename: DOD_110925230
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: FALLS OF ROUGH, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April 10, 2025 Rough River Dam and Lake update after flooding event, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    USACE
    Kentucky
    dam
    flood

