    AETC Commander's Challenge

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    AETC Commander Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson is challenging instructors throughout AETC to come up with ways that immersive learning can improve how we train. Identify a gap in training or a way to improve current training even more and submit a proposal to AETC.ELE.Workflow@us.af.mil by May 15th for a chance to develop your improvements with Arizona State University's Dreamscape Learn.

    Location: TEXAS, US

    VR
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Training
    Air Education and Training Command
    Immersive Learning

