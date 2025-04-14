AETC Commander's Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AETC Commander Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson is challenging instructors throughout AETC to come up with ways that immersive learning can improve how we train. Identify a gap in training or a way to improve current training even more and submit a proposal to AETC.ELE.Workflow@us.af.mil by May 15th for a chance to develop your improvements with Arizona State University's Dreamscape Learn.