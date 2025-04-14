AETC Commander Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson is challenging instructors throughout AETC to come up with ways that immersive learning can improve how we train. Identify a gap in training or a way to improve current training even more and submit a proposal to AETC.ELE.Workflow@us.af.mil by May 15th for a chance to develop your improvements with Arizona State University's Dreamscape Learn.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958745
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110925226
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AETC Commander's Challenge, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.