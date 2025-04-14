Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th RD 2025 Combined Major Support Command Best Squad Competition

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    The 99th Readiness Division hosted its annual Combined Major Support Command Best Squad Competition at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 6-12.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 11:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 958743
    VIRIN: 250412-A-FZ134-9290
    Filename: DOD_110925213
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th RD 2025 Combined Major Support Command Best Squad Competition, by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Best Squad Competition
    BSC
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD

