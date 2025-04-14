Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Francois assumed responsibility as the 310th Space Wing's command chief during a ceremony at Schirever Space Force Base, Colo., April 5. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 12:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958741
|VIRIN:
|250405-F-OH165-4167
|Filename:
|DOD_110925016
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th Space Wing welcomes new command chief, by TSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.