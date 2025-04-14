Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    310th Space Wing welcomes new command chief

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek 

    310th Space Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Francois assumed responsibility as the 310th Space Wing's command chief during a ceremony at Schirever Space Force Base, Colo., April 5. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958741
    VIRIN: 250405-F-OH165-4167
    Filename: DOD_110925016
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 310th Space Wing welcomes new command chief, by TSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    310th Space Wing
    310 SW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download