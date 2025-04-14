Ramstein Flag 25: 100th ARW, RAF fuel the fight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Netherlands Air Force and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, in support of Ramstein Flag 25 over England, April 9, 2025. Ramstein Flag 25 is a complex, large-scale, multi-domain exercise that tests the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate with maximum lethality during a full-spectrum conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)