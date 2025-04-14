Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Flag 25: 100th ARW, RAF fuel the fight

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Royal Netherlands Air Force and U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, in support of Ramstein Flag 25 over England, April 9, 2025. Ramstein Flag 25 is a complex, large-scale, multi-domain exercise that tests the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate with maximum lethality during a full-spectrum conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958737
    VIRIN: 250409-F-PH996-2001
    Filename: DOD_110925010
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Flag 25: 100th ARW, RAF fuel the fight, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Ramstein Flag 25
    RAFL 25

