    Enhancing Interoperability for the Future

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Patrick Focke 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    To build and maintain resilient bases, strengthen global deterrence, and defend against adversarial threats, seamless collaboration with joint and allied forces is essential.

    From 03 to 06 February, U.S. Air Force Civil Engineers demonstrated this critical capability through their partnership with the U.S. Navy, Portuguese Air Force, and Spanish Air and Space Force in an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain.

    Throughout the event, U.S. Airmen and Marines had the opportunity to share their expeditionary airfield damage repair processes, techniques, and procedures with our allies, fostering mutual trust, enhancing interoperability, and advancing joint military capabilities for future operations.

    In an alliance, we fight together, which makes it crucial to train together. CE capabilities like ADR form the foundation of mission readiness, and hands-on exercises like these ensure we can effectively operate as a unified force, relying on our global partners in future contingency scenarios.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 09:18
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES

