U.S. Airmen assigned to the 7th Combat Weather Squadron (7 CWS) engage targets at a range, conduct medical training and training exercises using tactical formations in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 7-11, 2025. 7 CWS participate in a yearly field training exercise to keep their Airmen mission ready. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958730
|VIRIN:
|250414-A-EF519-9811
|Filename:
|DOD_110924933
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7 CWS participate in a FTX at GTA, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
