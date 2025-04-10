April 10, 2025 Rough River Dam and Lake update after flooding event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District Dam Safety Program Manager Jackie Henn as she provides an update on the historic pool levels at Rough River Lake and the risk reduction measures that were previously put in place to maintain dam integrity until the Phase 2 rehabilitation project can be completed.