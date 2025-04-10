April 10, 2025 Rough River Dam and Lake update after flooding event

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District Dam Safety Program Manager Jackie Henn as she provides an update on the historic pool levels at Rough River Lake and the risk reduction measures that were previously put in place to maintain dam integrity until the Phase 2 rehabilitation project can be completed.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 09:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|958729
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-GI410-8919
|Filename:
|DOD_110924926
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|FALLS OF ROUGH, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
