    April 10, 2025 Rough River Dam and Lake update after flooding event

    FALLS OF ROUGH, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District Dam Safety Program Manager Jackie Henn as she provides an update on the historic pool levels at Rough River Lake and the risk reduction measures that were previously put in place to maintain dam integrity until the Phase 2 rehabilitation project can be completed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 09:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 958729
    VIRIN: 250410-A-GI410-8919
    Filename: DOD_110924926
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: FALLS OF ROUGH, KENTUCKY, US

    TAGS

    Safety
    USACE
    Flooding
    Lake
    Dam

