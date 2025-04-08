Army Drone Innovation Lab represents new model for battlefield adaptation (condensed version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This condensed version of a longer video production features U.S. Army Capt. Ronan Sefton, an intelligence officer assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explaining the creation of 2CR's drone innovation lab and its transformative capabilities and implications for the future of U.S. Army warfare during an interview at Balli Airfield UAS Facility, Vilseck, Germany, April 7, 2025. 2CR's Small Unmanned Aerial Systems Program involves the design, 3D printing, assembling, and testing of custom-built drones, all done exclusively by 2CR Soldiers. This enables the regiment to rapidly respond to changing battlefield conditions and quickly overcome environmental challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)



The full-length version of this video can be found at:



https://www.dvidshub.net/video/958665/army-drone-innovation-lab-represents-new-model-battlefield-adaptation





"Keeping the Dream Alive" by Damon Baxter & Sergei Petrovski and "Blissful" by Glyn M. Owen are licensed under DeWolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com.