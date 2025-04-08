Wright-Patterson AFB Court Room B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Jeffery Harris 

    88th Air Base Wing

    B-Roll footage of the courtroom before the relieved former installation commander at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The former installation commander was charged and will face a General Court-Martial. (U.S. Air Force video by Jeff Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 09:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958718
    VIRIN: 250411-F-NN123-6528
    Filename: DOD_110924800
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    military justice
    UCMJ
    Wright-Partterson AFB
    General Court-Martial
    Wright-Patterson AFB Court
    Relieved Commander

