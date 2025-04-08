A PSA reminds newly arrived Airmen at The Rock to prioritize hydration in extreme heat conditions, with a potential to reach up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, during operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. The video, part of an ongoing "Hey, Airmen!" series, emphasizes proper hydration by locating storage containers stocked with water boxes positioned throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2025 08:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|958717
|VIRIN:
|250402-F-MC101-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110924799
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hey, Airmen! Drink water, stay ready, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.