    Hey, Airmen! Drink water, stay ready

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A PSA reminds newly arrived Airmen at The Rock to prioritize hydration in extreme heat conditions, with a potential to reach up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, during operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. The video, part of an ongoing "Hey, Airmen!" series, emphasizes proper hydration by locating storage containers stocked with water boxes positioned throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

