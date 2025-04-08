Hey, Airmen! Drink water, stay ready

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958717" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A PSA reminds newly arrived Airmen at The Rock to prioritize hydration in extreme heat conditions, with a potential to reach up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit, during operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 12, 2025. The video, part of an ongoing "Hey, Airmen!" series, emphasizes proper hydration by locating storage containers stocked with water boxes positioned throughout the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)