    Army 250th Birthday: Young Americans

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.14.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video honors the legacy of those who have served and the Soldiers who proudly follow in their footsteps today, produced on April 14, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” “Young Americans” uses his words to pay tribute to the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice that defines our Army today. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 03:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958670
    VIRIN: 250414-A-NR898-6771
    Filename: DOD_110924573
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

