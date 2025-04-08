Army 250th Birthday: Young Americans

This U.S. Army video honors the legacy of those who have served and the Soldiers who proudly follow in their footsteps today, produced on April 14, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” “Young Americans” uses his words to pay tribute to the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice that defines our Army today. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
