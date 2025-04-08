Army 250th Birthday: Young Americans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Army video honors the legacy of those who have served and the Soldiers who proudly follow in their footsteps today, produced on April 14, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. President Ronald Reagan once said, “Freedom is a fragile thing and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” “Young Americans” uses his words to pay tribute to the enduring spirit of service and sacrifice that defines our Army today. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)