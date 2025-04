Defender Europe 25 - U.S. Army Europe Outreach Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus perform during the Outreach Tour in Brăila, Romania, April 8, 2025. The Outreach Tour is a series of concerts that prepare for the annual NATO DEFENDER-Europe 25 exercise. DEFENDER-Europe 25 demonstrates the U.S. Army’s commitment to the NATO alliance and ability to build readiness and interoperability by deploying large-scale combat-ready forces. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Rayonne Bissant)







SHOT LIST



00:06:00 - 01:11:17 Opening remarks

01:11:18 - 01:46:24 Chorus performing

01:46:25 - 01:51:13 Chorus performing

01:51:14 - 02:00:03 Chorus performing

02:00:04 - 02:14:17 Chorus performing

02:14:18 - 02:26:23 Chorus performing

02:26:24 - 02:39:06 Chorus performing

02:29:07 - 02:47:29 Chorus performing

02:48:00 - 03:11:09 Chorus performing

03:11:10 - 03:20:22 Chorus performing

03:20:23 - 03:27:24 Chorus performing

03:27:25 - 04:16:12 Chorus performing

04:16:13 - 04:29:28 Chorus performing

04:29:29 - 04:44:16 Chorus performing

04:44:17 - 05:11:06 Chorus performing

05:11:07 - 05:33:17 Chorus performing

05:33:18 - 06:12:01 Chorus performing

06:12:03 - 06:30:11 Chorus performing

06:30:12 - 06:53:07 Chorus performing

06:53:08 - 07:23:19 Chorus performing

07:23:20 - 08:15:17 Chorus performing

08:15:18 - 08:27:21 Soldier performing a song and a guitar solo

08:27:22 - 08:56:06 Chorus performing

08:56:07 - 09:09:10 Chorus performing

09:09:11 - 09:31:00 Chorus performing

09:31:01 - 09:55:11 Chorus performing

09:55:12 - 10:30:11 Transition

10:30:12 - 10:53:27 Chorus performing

10:53:28 - 11:07:29 Chorus performing

11:08:00 - 11:15:21 Drum solo

11:15:22 - 11:35:23 Chorus performing

11:35:24 - 11:44:00 Chorus performing

11:44:01 - 11:59:08 Chorus performing

11:59:09 - 12:14:16 Chorus performing

12:14:17 - 12:54:00 Chorus performing

12:54:01 - 13:13:01 Chorus performing

13:13:02 - 13:25:02 Chorus performing

13:25:03 - 13:47:10 Chorus performing



END