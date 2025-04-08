Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Home: Beale Airmen Return from Leading Expeditionary Operations

    BEALE AFB, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing, are greeted by family and wing personnel as they return from a six-month deployment at Beale Air Force Base, California, April 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.14.2025 00:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958645
    VIRIN: 250407-F-IE966-4813
    Filename: DOD_110924233
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: BEALE AFB, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Home: Beale Airmen Return from Leading Expeditionary Operations, by A1C Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

