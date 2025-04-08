Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command - Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250328-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 28, 2025) - Commander, Submarine Group Seven hosted a change of command ceremony, where Rear Adm. Chris J. Cavanaugh was relieved by Rear Adm. Lincoln M. Reifsteck as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Submariner
    Sailors
    Change of Command
    SUBGRU7

