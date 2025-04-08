Change of Command - Commander, Submarine Group Seven

250328-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 28, 2025) - Commander, Submarine Group Seven hosted a change of command ceremony, where Rear Adm. Chris J. Cavanaugh was relieved by Rear Adm. Lincoln M. Reifsteck as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 20:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|958638
|VIRIN:
|250328-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110923995
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
