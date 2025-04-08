Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naturalization Ceremony on CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250326-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 26, 2025) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted a naturalization ceremony for active-duty Sailors on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 958637
    VIRIN: 250326-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110923994
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Naturalization Ceremony
    U.S. Citizens
    Navy
    Sailors

