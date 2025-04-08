250326-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 26, 2025) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted a naturalization ceremony for active-duty Sailors on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 20:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|958637
|VIRIN:
|250326-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110923994
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Naturalization Ceremony on CFAY, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
