2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - MAGTF Demo

The Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demonstration Team displays the coordinated use of close air support and infantry forces during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13)Released
, 2025. The MAGTF is combined of four elements—Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element—that work seamlessly together. Within days, a MAGTF can be anywhere in the world and arrive ready to accomplish its mission. The MAGTF is the ideal rapid response team, able to quickly answer the call of duty, whatever it may be, wherever it may take them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|04.13.2025
|04.13.2025 20:57
|B-Roll
|958635
|250413-M-MS254-6458
|DOD_110923982
|00:05:49
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
