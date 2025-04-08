Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - MAGTF Demo

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    The Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demonstration Team displays the coordinated use of close air support and infantry forces during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13)Released
    Gunnery Sergeant Kayla Rivera
    kayla.rivera@usmc.mil
    MCAS Beaufort COMMSTRAT
    via DVIDS
    , 2025. The MAGTF is combined of four elements—Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element—that work seamlessly together. Within days, a MAGTF can be anywhere in the world and arrive ready to accomplish its mission. The MAGTF is the ideal rapid response team, able to quickly answer the call of duty, whatever it may be, wherever it may take them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958635
    VIRIN: 250413-M-MS254-6458
    Filename: DOD_110923982
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

