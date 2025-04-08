The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs aerobatic maneuvers for spectators at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The single-ship performance team demonstrated the professionalism instilled in Air Force pilots and showed the capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958633
|VIRIN:
|250413-M-MS254-5089
|Filename:
|DOD_110923980
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
