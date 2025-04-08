Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    The U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team performs aerobatic maneuvers for spectators at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The single-ship performance team demonstrated the professionalism instilled in Air Force pilots and showed the capabilities of the F-16C Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958633
    VIRIN: 250413-M-MS254-5089
    Filename: DOD_110923980
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Beaufort
    MCAS Beaufort Air Show
    MCAS Beaufort Air Show 2025

