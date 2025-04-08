2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Warbird Thunder Airshows

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Warbird Thunder Airshows, pilots of the SNJ North American Aviation aircraft, perform their routine during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The SNJ aircraft was used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to train nearly every pilot for World War II and the Korean War before the Army Air Corps, and the U.S. Air Force designated them as the T-6 Texan aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)