Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Warbird Thunder Airshows

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Warbird Thunder Airshows, pilots of the SNJ North American Aviation aircraft, perform their routine during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The SNJ aircraft was used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to train nearly every pilot for World War II and the Korean War before the Army Air Corps, and the U.S. Air Force designated them as the T-6 Texan aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958631
    VIRIN: 250413-M-MS254-4221
    Filename: DOD_110923976
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Warbird Thunder Airshows, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download