2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Warbird Thunder Airshows

Warbird Thunder Airshows, pilots of the SNJ North American Aviation aircraft, perform their routine during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The SNJ aircraft was used by the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to train nearly every pilot for World War II and the Korean War before the Army Air Corps, and the U.S. Air Force designated them as the T-6 Texan aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958631
|VIRIN:
|250413-M-MS254-4221
|Filename:
|DOD_110923976
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
