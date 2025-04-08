2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Precision Exotics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cars from Precision Exotics race against each other during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)