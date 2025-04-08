Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Blue Angels

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:12:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Blue Angels, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Angels
    MCAS Beaufort
    2025 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

