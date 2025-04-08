The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958629
|VIRIN:
|250413-M-MS254-8328
|Filename:
|DOD_110923964
|Length:
|00:12:16
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Blue Angels, by LCpl Christian Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
