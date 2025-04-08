2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow - Blue Angels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators at the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cutter)