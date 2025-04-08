MCAS Beaufort Airshow Golden Knights B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team egress from the sky during the 2025 Beaufort Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The demonstration team excels under pressure performing for excited audiences at some of the largest festivals, airshows, and sporting events around the country. The team consists of twenty-six Soldiers and showcases the benefits of Army service with people everywhere through the sport of skydiving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)