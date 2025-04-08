Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Beaufort Airshow Golden Knights B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Army soldiers with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team egress from the sky during the 2025 Beaufort Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The demonstration team excels under pressure performing for excited audiences at some of the largest festivals, airshows, and sporting events around the country. The team consists of twenty-six Soldiers and showcases the benefits of Army service with people everywhere through the sport of skydiving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958625
    VIRIN: 250413-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_110923960
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort Airshow Golden Knights B-Roll, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Golden Knights
    MCAS Beaufort
    Airshow 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download