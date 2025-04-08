U.S. Army soldiers with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team egress from the sky during the 2025 Beaufort Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The demonstration team excels under pressure performing for excited audiences at some of the largest festivals, airshows, and sporting events around the country. The team consists of twenty-six Soldiers and showcases the benefits of Army service with people everywhere through the sport of skydiving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Jaden Beardsley)
|04.13.2025
|04.13.2025 20:06
|B-Roll
|958625
|250413-M-BA951-1001
|DOD_110923960
|00:02:32
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
This work, MCAS Beaufort Airshow Golden Knights B-Roll, by PFC Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
