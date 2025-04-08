Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Army soldiers with the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team egress from the sky during the 2025 Beaufort Air Show at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The demonstration team excels under pressure performing for excited audiences at some of the largest festivals, airshows, and sporting events around the country. The team consists of twenty-six Soldiers and showcases the benefits of Army service with people everywhere through the sport of skydiving. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sean LeClaire)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 18:10
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    South Carolina
    Golden Knights
    Marines
    MCAS Beaufort Airshow 2025

