    MCAS Beaufort Airshow B25 B-Roll

    MCAS BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. brendan custer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    The Devil Dog Squadron, flight crew for the World War II era B-25 bomber, The Devil Dog, perform during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The squadron is a volunteer organization of the Commemorative Air Force and has maintained the B-25 in representation of the Marine Corps adoption of left-over B-25 bombers that were then converted into the Marine Corps medium bomber known as the Patrol Bomber-J. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958620
    VIRIN: 250413-M-QS584-2001
    Filename: DOD_110923631
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: MCAS BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort Airshow B25 B-Roll, by SSgt brendan custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

