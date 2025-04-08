MCAS Beaufort Airshow B25 B-Roll

The Devil Dog Squadron, flight crew for the World War II era B-25 bomber, The Devil Dog, perform during the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. The squadron is a volunteer organization of the Commemorative Air Force and has maintained the B-25 in representation of the Marine Corps adoption of left-over B-25 bombers that were then converted into the Marine Corps medium bomber known as the Patrol Bomber-J. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)
Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 16:46
Location:
|MCAS BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
