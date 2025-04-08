Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Beaufort Airshow B-Roll

    MCAS BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. brendan custer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. service members and civilians attend the 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow to spectate aviation performances at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958619
    VIRIN: 250413-M-QS584-2001
    Filename: DOD_110923630
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MCAS BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    MCAS Beaufort
    Airshow 2025
    MCAS Beaufort Air Show 2025

