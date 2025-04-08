MCAS Beaufort Airshow B-Roll

U.S. service members and civilians attend the 2025 MCAS Beaufort Airshow to spectate aviation performances at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, April 13, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)
