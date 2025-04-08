Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Indian joint forces conduct large-scale amphibious landing drill during Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025

    KAKINADA BEACH, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA

    04.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Irvin 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. and Indian joint forces conduct a large-scale amphibious landing drill as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph, at Kakinada Beach, Andhra Pradesh, India, April 11, 2025. Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 14:05
    Location: KAKINADA BEACH, ANDHRA PRADESH, IN

    TAGS

    India
    Amphibious Landing
    USS Comstock
    Tiger Triumph
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

