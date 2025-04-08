U.S. and Indian joint forces conduct a large-scale amphibious landing drill as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph, at Kakinada Beach, Andhra Pradesh, India, April 11, 2025. Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958615
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-ZA639-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110923505
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|KAKINADA BEACH, ANDHRA PRADESH, IN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S., Indian joint forces conduct large-scale amphibious landing drill during Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, by SSgt Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.