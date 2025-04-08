Secretary of the Army and U.S. Soldiers Conduct Combined Arms Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armor Division conduct combined arms training with an M2A4 Bradley and a M1 Abram at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, April 10, 2025. Driscoll’s visit to Poland allowed him to get hands-on engagement with U.S. rotational forces and get an understanding of their warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)