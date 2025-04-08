Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armor Division conduct combined arms training with an M2A4 Bradley and a M1 Abram at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, April 10, 2025. Driscoll’s visit to Poland allowed him to get hands-on engagement with U.S. rotational forces and get an understanding of their warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 10:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958612
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-AQ215-2639
|Filename:
|DOD_110923259
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|KONOTOP, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of the Army and U.S. Soldiers Conduct Combined Arms Training, by PFC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
