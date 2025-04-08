Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army and U.S. Soldiers Conduct Combined Arms Training

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    04.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armor Division conduct combined arms training with an M2A4 Bradley and a M1 Abram at Drawsko Pomorskie Combat Training Center, Poland, April 10, 2025. Driscoll’s visit to Poland allowed him to get hands-on engagement with U.S. rotational forces and get an understanding of their warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

