Joint EIB/ESB Training Operations - E3B

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to units throughout Korea and Republic of Korea Army soldiers conduct joint training in preparation to test for the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) April 10, 2025, at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. E3B tests Soldiers' physical and mental abilities through various tasks, aiming to improve readiness, efficiency, and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)