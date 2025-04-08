Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint EIB/ESB Training Operations - E3B

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to units throughout Korea and Republic of Korea Army soldiers conduct joint training in preparation to test for the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) and the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) April 10, 2025, at Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. E3B tests Soldiers' physical and mental abilities through various tasks, aiming to improve readiness, efficiency, and proficiency in their respective fields. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 20:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958611
    VIRIN: 250410-A-JJ342-7272
    Filename: DOD_110923258
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint EIB/ESB Training Operations - E3B, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    E3B
    EighthArmyE3B
    EighthArmyE3B2025
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S. Combined Division

