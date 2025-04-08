MC-130J Refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135 Stratotanker crew assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing preflight the jet prior to takeoff. A U.S. Air Force MC-130J aircraft assigned to the 193 Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, follows a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to perform a routine aerial refueling mission on March 26, 2025. Portions of this video have been altered to secure the aircraft tail number. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)