    MC-130J Refueling

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker crew assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing preflight the jet prior to takeoff. A U.S. Air Force MC-130J aircraft assigned to the 193 Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, follows a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to perform a routine aerial refueling mission on March 26, 2025. Portions of this video have been altered to secure the aircraft tail number. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958609
    VIRIN: 250326-Z-OK627-9001
    Filename: DOD_110923222
    Length: 00:11:07
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC-130J Refueling, by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    KC-135
    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    MC-130J
    171ARW

