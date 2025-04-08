A KC-135 Stratotanker crew assigned to the 171st Air Refueling Wing preflight the jet prior to takeoff. A U.S. Air Force MC-130J aircraft assigned to the 193 Special Operations Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, follows a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to perform a routine aerial refueling mission on March 26, 2025. Portions of this video have been altered to secure the aircraft tail number. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 08:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958609
|VIRIN:
|250326-Z-OK627-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110923222
|Length:
|00:11:07
|Location:
|PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, MC-130J Refueling, by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.