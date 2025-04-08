District of Columbia National Guard Sharpens Combat Readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



District of Columbia Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 547th Transportation Company sharpen their combat readiness on April 12, 2025, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA. Soldiers conducted weapons familiarization on the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), conducting Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI), and participated in drivers training. This practical training shows the importance of mastering foundational skills and ensuring each soldier is fully prepared. The training reflects the Guard’s commitment to discipline and mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)