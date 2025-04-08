District of Columbia National Guard Sharpens Combat Readiness

District of Columbia Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 547th Transportation Company sharpen their combat readiness on April 12, 2025, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA. Soldiers conducted weapons familiarization on the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), conducting Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI), and participated in drivers training. This practical training shows the importance of mastering foundational skills and ensuring each soldier is fully prepared. The training reflects the Guard’s commitment to discipline and mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
Date Posted:
|04.13.2025 13:14
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|958607
VIRIN:
|250412-A-SM347-5871
Filename:
|DOD_110923163
Length:
|00:01:49
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
