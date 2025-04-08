Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    District of Columbia National Guard Sharpens Combat Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    District of Columbia Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 547th Transportation Company sharpen their combat readiness on April 12, 2025, at Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA. Soldiers conducted weapons familiarization on the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), conducting Preliminary Marksmanship Instruction (PMI), and participated in drivers training. This practical training shows the importance of mastering foundational skills and ensuring each soldier is fully prepared. The training reflects the Guard’s commitment to discipline and mission readiness. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.13.2025 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958607
    VIRIN: 250412-A-SM347-5871
    Filename: DOD_110923163
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District of Columbia National Guard Sharpens Combat Readiness, by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    DCNG
    DistrictofColumbiaNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download