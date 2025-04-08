Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois Army National Guard units return home after successful deployment for Operation Spartan Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll package of a welcome home ceremony April 12, 2025, in Peoria, Illinois, for Illinois National Guard soldiers, including an interview with the family of U.S. Army Sgt. Luke Purcell, a combat engineer with Company B, 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard. The 1-178th Infantry Regiment and Company B, 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion deployed in June 2024 for Operation Spartan Shield to strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity in Southwest Asia. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus and Barb Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958595
    VIRIN: 250412-Z-F3935-1001
    Filename: DOD_110922493
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard units return home after successful deployment for Operation Spartan Shield, by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    redeployment
    Illinois Army National Guard
    Operation Spartan Shield
    766th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    deployment homecoming ceremony
    1-178th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download