Illinois Army National Guard units return home after successful deployment for Operation Spartan Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958595" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll package of a welcome home ceremony April 12, 2025, in Peoria, Illinois, for Illinois National Guard soldiers, including an interview with the family of U.S. Army Sgt. Luke Purcell, a combat engineer with Company B, 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Illinois Army National Guard. The 1-178th Infantry Regiment and Company B, 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion deployed in June 2024 for Operation Spartan Shield to strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity in Southwest Asia. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus and Barb Wilson)