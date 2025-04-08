Visitors explore the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sgt Brendan Custer)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2025 18:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958593
|VIRIN:
|250412-M-QS584-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110922450
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MCAS Beaufort 2025 B-Roll, by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.