    2025 MCAS Beaufort Air Show

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Delilah Romayor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Visitors attend the 2025 Beaufort Airshow at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, April 12, 2025. Thousands of spectators travel to the Lowcountry to watch the air show, experience local food, and see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Delilah M. Romayor)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958592
    VIRIN: 240412-M-PR708-1001
    Filename: DOD_110922442
    Length: 00:20:32
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    AIRSHOW
    MARINES
    AVIATION
    MCAS BEAUFORT
    MCAS BEAUFORT2025 AIR SHOW

