    201st leads Emergency Airfield Lighting Systems training

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    The 201st Red Horse Squadron trains Airmen on Emergency Airfield Lighting Systems at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, April 10, 2025. The Airmen learned EALS to establish and restore runway lighting in combat zones or disaster areas in various conditions, allowing for mission readiness and training combat-ready forces. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern).

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958575
    VIRIN: 250410-Z-EP527-1020
    Filename: DOD_110922279
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201st leads Emergency Airfield Lighting Systems training, by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

