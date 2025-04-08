201st Red Horse Squadron Airmen host various engineering exercises for civil engineering Airmen on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 10th, 2025. Airmen learned from the 201st how to project lethality by being able to rapidly establish and maintain a make-shift flightline in a combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2025 09:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958572
|VIRIN:
|250410-F-MI146-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110922107
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen train in engineering exercises on Fort Indiantown Gap, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
