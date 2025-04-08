Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen train in engineering exercises on Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Airman Kyan Stockman 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    201st Red Horse Squadron Airmen host various engineering exercises for civil engineering Airmen on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 10th, 2025. Airmen learned from the 201st how to project lethality by being able to rapidly establish and maintain a make-shift flightline in a combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 09:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958572
    VIRIN: 250410-F-MI146-1001
    Filename: DOD_110922107
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen train in engineering exercises on Fort Indiantown Gap, by AB Kyan Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

