Airmen train in engineering exercises on Fort Indiantown Gap

201st Red Horse Squadron Airmen host various engineering exercises for civil engineering Airmen on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, April 10th, 2025. Airmen learned from the 201st how to project lethality by being able to rapidly establish and maintain a make-shift flightline in a combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Kyan Stockman)