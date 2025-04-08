video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958567" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade with Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Slovenian Army, French Armed Forces and British Army conduct targets acquisition training during Operation Shield 2025 in Pula, Croatia on Apr. 11, 2025. This annual exercise, aimed at enhancing Croatian air defense capabilities, brings together units from 173rd Airborne Brigade, Croatian Air Defense Regiment, Slovenian Army, French Armed Forces and British Army for joint training on air defense tactics and procedures. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)