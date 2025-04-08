Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tiger Triumph 2025 amphibious landing drill B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAKINADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA

    04.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    KAKINADA, Andhra Pradesh, India (April 11, 2025) - Clips of U.S. and India armed forces conducting a large-scale amphibious landing drill on Kakinada beach during Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, April 11. Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 00:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958564
    VIRIN: 250411-N-IK052-2001
    Filename: DOD_110922001
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: KAKINADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, IN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tiger Triumph 2025 amphibious landing drill B-roll, by PO1 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    1st LAR
    amphibious landing
    LCM
    Indian Armed Forces
    Tiger Triumph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download