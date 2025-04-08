Tiger Triumph 2025 amphibious landing drill B-roll

KAKINADA, Andhra Pradesh, India (April 11, 2025) - Clips of U.S. and India armed forces conducting a large-scale amphibious landing drill on Kakinada beach during Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, April 11. Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2025 00:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958564
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-IK052-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110922001
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|KAKINADA, ANDHRA PRADESH, IN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
