1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment Returns After Successful Deployment

About 275 Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment returned to Illinois April 11 after a successful deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. About 550 Soldiers deployed in June. The rest of the unit will return to Illinois at a later date.
|04.11.2025
|04.12.2025 10:52
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
