    1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment Returns After Successful Deployment

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    About 275 Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment returned to Illinois April 11 after a successful deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. About 550 Soldiers deployed in June. The rest of the unit will return to Illinois at a later date.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 10:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958559
    VIRIN: 250411-A-YR062-3823
    Filename: DOD_110921822
    Length: 00:05:58
    Location: ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Illinois National Guard
    Illinois Army National Guard
    Coldsteel

