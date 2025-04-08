Recognizing Our Defenders

Members from 96th Test Wing Security Forces participate in a memorial ruck during Police Week at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., May 17, 2024. The team hosted a K9 demo, showcased their essential SF equipment and wrapped up with the memorial ruck. (U.S. Air Force social media reel by Michelle Gigante)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 17:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958548
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-AL359-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110921515
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
