    Recognizing Our Defenders

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Michelle Gigante 

    96th Test Wing

    Members from 96th Test Wing Security Forces participate in a memorial ruck during Police Week at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., May 17, 2024. The team hosted a K9 demo, showcased their essential SF equipment and wrapped up with the memorial ruck. (U.S. Air Force social media reel by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958548
    VIRIN: 240517-F-AL359-2001
    Filename: DOD_110921515
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing Our Defenders, by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ruck
    Security Forces
    Eglin AFB
    Police Week
    96th Test Wing Security Forces

