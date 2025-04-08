XQ-58A Valkyrie take off

The Marine Corps' XQ-58A Valkyrie completes its second successful test flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024. With a total of six planned test flights, the XQ-58A explores autonomous flight and AI support for crewed platforms like the F-35B Lightning II, revolutionizing future combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force social media reel by Michelle Gigante)
