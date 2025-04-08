Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XQ-58A Valkyrie take off

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Michelle Gigante 

    96th Test Wing

    The Marine Corps' XQ-58A Valkyrie completes its second successful test flight at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024. With a total of six planned test flights, the XQ-58A explores autonomous flight and AI support for crewed platforms like the F-35B Lightning II, revolutionizing future combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force social media reel by Michelle Gigante)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958547
    VIRIN: 240228-F-AL359-2001
    Filename: DOD_110921448
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XQ-58A Valkyrie take off, by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XQ-58
    Marine Corps' XQ-58 Valkyrie
    XQ-58 Valkyrie

