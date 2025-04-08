80 FLYING TRAINING WING MISSION VIDEO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



80th Flying Training Wing



The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program, established in the spirit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), is conducted by the 80th Flying Training Wing (80 FTW) at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. ENJJPT is the world's only multi-nationally manned and managed flying training program chartered to produce combat pilots for NATO. The 80 FTW is the official USAF designation of this flying training organization, but it is better known as the ENJJPT Wing by its members.