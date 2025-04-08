Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80 FLYING TRAINING WING MISSION VIDEO

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jon Anderson, Joseph Givens, Airman Jhobany Sanchez and Airman 1st Class Tyler Vinup

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    80th Flying Training Wing

    The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program, established in the spirit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), is conducted by the 80th Flying Training Wing (80 FTW) at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. ENJJPT is the world's only multi-nationally manned and managed flying training program chartered to produce combat pilots for NATO. The 80 FTW is the official USAF designation of this flying training organization, but it is better known as the ENJJPT Wing by its members.

