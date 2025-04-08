80 FLYING TRAINING WING MISSION VIDEO

80th Flying Training Wing
The Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program, established in the spirit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), is conducted by the 80th Flying Training Wing (80 FTW) at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. ENJJPT is the world's only multi-nationally manned and managed flying training program chartered to produce combat pilots for NATO. The 80 FTW is the official USAF designation of this flying training organization, but it is better known as the ENJJPT Wing by its members.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958545
|VIRIN:
|250411-F-F3224-1001
|PIN:
|240047
|Filename:
|DOD_110921360
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.