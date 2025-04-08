B-roll of 156th Medical Group inaugurates trauma training sim lab

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, showcase equipment capabilities during the medical group trauma training simulator lab inauguration at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 6, 2025. The inauguration was conducted by demonstrating the lab's capabilities to 156th Wing leadership and Puerto Rico state guard air members as part of the third phase of a five-phase medical modernization project valued at approximately $160k. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)