B-roll of 156th Medical Group inaugurates trauma training sim lab

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, showcase equipment capabilities during the medical group trauma training simulator lab inauguration at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 6, 2025. The inauguration was conducted by demonstrating the lab's capabilities to 156th Wing leadership and Puerto Rico state guard air members as part of the third phase of a five-phase medical modernization project valued at approximately $160k. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958537
|VIRIN:
|250406-Z-MF014-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110921124
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
