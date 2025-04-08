Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll of 156th Medical Group inaugurates trauma training sim lab

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    04.06.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Medical Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, showcase equipment capabilities during the medical group trauma training simulator lab inauguration at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, April 6, 2025. The inauguration was conducted by demonstrating the lab's capabilities to 156th Wing leadership and Puerto Rico state guard air members as part of the third phase of a five-phase medical modernization project valued at approximately $160k. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958537
    VIRIN: 250406-Z-MF014-2001
    Filename: DOD_110921124
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of 156th Medical Group inaugurates trauma training sim lab, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Group
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Simulator
    156th Wing

