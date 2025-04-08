Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 International Best Mortar Competition Day 3 and 4 Reel

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Caden Comer and Pfc. Jesse May

    3rd Infantry Division

    Indirect fire infantrymen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts various events during the 2025 International Best Mortar Competition (IBMC) during days 3 and 4 at Fort Benning, Georgia on April 9-10, 2025. The IBMC is designed to test the physical, tactical, and technical capabilities of the best indirect fire infantry members in the world, and those that compete demonstrate the highly demanding physical and technical proficiency required to be elite warfighters in their field. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.12.2025 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 958532
    VIRIN: 250410-A-VM913-4657
    Filename: DOD_110920923
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Rock Of The Marne
    ROTM

