2025 International Best Mortar Competition Day 3 and 4 Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/958532" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Indirect fire infantrymen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts various events during the 2025 International Best Mortar Competition (IBMC) during days 3 and 4 at Fort Benning, Georgia on April 9-10, 2025. The IBMC is designed to test the physical, tactical, and technical capabilities of the best indirect fire infantry members in the world, and those that compete demonstrate the highly demanding physical and technical proficiency required to be elite warfighters in their field. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jesse May)