Indirect fire infantrymen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts various events during the 2025 International Best Mortar Competition (IBMC) during days 3 and 4 at Fort Benning, Georgia on April 9-10, 2025. The IBMC is designed to test the physical, tactical, and technical capabilities of the best indirect fire infantry members in the world, and those that compete demonstrate the highly demanding physical and technical proficiency required to be elite warfighters in their field. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2025 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|958532
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-VM913-4657
|Filename:
|DOD_110920923
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 International Best Mortar Competition Day 3 and 4 Reel, by SPC Caden Comer and PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.