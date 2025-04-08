Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler AFB students practice hurricane evacuation

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Richard Meuse 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 81st Training Group practice a troop movement during a hurricane evacuation exercise at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 11, 2025. The students packed 72-hours bags and loaded busses to ensure they know what to do in the event of a real-world hurricane. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Meuse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958523
    VIRIN: 250411-F-GZ889-9062
    Filename: DOD_110920708
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler AFB students practice hurricane evacuation, by Richard Meuse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

