    2025 Army Trials - Field Competition

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Kyla Tamia 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army athletes participate in the field event at the 2025 Army Trials, Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2025. Over 60 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bliss, April 1 - 10 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place July 18 – 26 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyla Moore)

    adaptive sports
    Army Medicine
    Team Army
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Army Trials 2025

