2025 Army Trials - Field Competition

U.S. Army athletes participate in the field event at the 2025 Army Trials, Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2025. Over 60 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bliss, April 1 - 10 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place July 18 – 26 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kyla Moore)
|04.08.2025
|04.11.2025 14:32
|B-Roll
|958519
|250408-A-EY475-1001
|DOD_110920619
|00:03:15
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
