    B-ROLL: Land Forces Summit 2025 hosts plenary on leveraging professional military education for future operations

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.10.2025

    Video by SETAF Africa 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Sean McClure, associate dean and senior military advisor at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, moderates Plenary 4: Leveraging Professional Military Education for Future Operations during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) 2025 in Accra, Ghana, April 8. Presenters for the plenary session included Kenya Defence Force Maj. Gen. William Shume, deputy vice chancellor for research, innovation and security studies at Kenya National Defense University, and Malawi Defence Force Brig. Gen. Luke Yetala, chief of training. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff and co-hosted by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and the Ghana Armed Forces, ALFS 2025 brings together senior leaders from across Africa and other partner nations, April 7-10, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, to address shared security challenges. (U.S Army video by Enoch Eshun)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Lapel of plenary session
    (00:04:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Cape Verdean Armed Forces Capt. Silvino Monteiro Chantre, National Guard, takes notes
    (00:10:16) LONG SHOT: Kenya Defence Force Maj. Gen. William Shume speaks
    (00:28:13) MEDIUM SHOT: GAF Maj. Gen. Lawrence Gbetanu listens to remarks
    (00:35:10) MEDIUM SHOT: French Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Christope Baudouin
    (00:40:11) CLOSE UP: Land force commander takes notes
    (00:46:02) LONG SHOT: Land force commanders take notes
    (00:53:11) CLOSE UP: Patch of Portugal
    (00:57:18) WIDE SHOT: Land force commanders listening to Kenya Defence Force Maj. Gen. William Shume speaks
    (01:08:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. Luke Yetala speaks
    (01:18:23) LONG SHOT: U.S. Army Col. Sean McClure speaks
    (01:26:15) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenya Defence Force Lt. Gen. David Tarus
    (01:36:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Moroccan Royal Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Abdelkrim Nejjar speaks

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958509
    VIRIN: 250410-A-ME387-7545
    PIN: 7545
    Filename: DOD_110920495
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    PME
    Chief of Staff of the United States Army
    Stronger Together
    ALFS
    African Land Forces Summit 2025

