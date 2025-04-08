Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Army Trials - Sitting Volleyball Practice

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army athletes participate in sitting volleyball practice at the Army Trials, Fort Bliss, Texas, April 7, 2025. Over 60 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bliss, April 1 - 10 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place July 18 – 26 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958503
    VIRIN: 250407-A-RQ234-1006
    Filename: DOD_110920471
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Army Trials - Sitting Volleyball Practice, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

