SecArmy Driscoll West Coast Trip

The Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Dan Driscoll, and Army Chief of Staff General Randy George visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Fort Irwin, and Fort Huachuca during Driscoll’s first CONUS trip as Secretary, March 10-14, 2025. Throughout the visit, Driscoll engaged with I Corps, the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and the 7th Infantry Division, strengthening relationships and exploring new opportunities for collaboration. The pair also visited leading innovation and technology companies along the West Coast to better understand how the private sector can support the Army’s mission and enhance their partnerships.
At Fort Irwin, Driscoll and General George attended Project Convergence Capstone 5, which demonstrated cutting-edge developments in Next Generation Command and Control. Their final stop was at the 10th Mountain Division, where they learned about the division’s critical contributions to Customs and Border Protection and the Army’s role in securing the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Peter Silverman)
