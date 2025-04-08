Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - 99 RSC Best Squad Competition. April 11, 2025.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Competitors are shown here running the Land obstacle course at the new NATO Standard Obstacle Course. 99th Readiness Division is hosting the Army Reserve Combined Major Subordinate Command Best Squad Competition on ASA Fort Dix 7-11 APR 2025. Soldiers from the 63rd Readiness Division (RD), 81st RD, 88th RD, 99th RD, 75th Innovation Command (IC), 76th Operational Response Command (ORC), and 80th Training Command (TC) are competing in this event. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958496
    VIRIN: 250411-A-IE493-8668
    Filename: DOD_110920389
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - 99 RSC Best Squad Competition. April 11, 2025., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    99 RSC Best Squad Competition 2025.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download