Competitors are shown here running the Land obstacle course at the new NATO Standard Obstacle Course. 99th Readiness Division is hosting the Army Reserve Combined Major Subordinate Command Best Squad Competition on ASA Fort Dix 7-11 APR 2025. Soldiers from the 63rd Readiness Division (RD), 81st RD, 88th RD, 99th RD, 75th Innovation Command (IC), 76th Operational Response Command (ORC), and 80th Training Command (TC) are competing in this event. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2025 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|958496
|VIRIN:
|250411-A-IE493-8668
|Filename:
|DOD_110920389
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst - 99 RSC Best Squad Competition. April 11, 2025., by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
