    U.S and Indian Air Force conduct free fall training during Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025

    VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA

    04.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Irvin 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Indian armed forces members conduct military free fall training out the back of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Tiger Triumph while flying over Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, April 3, 2025. Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Irvin) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignia and faces.)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.11.2025 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 958391
    VIRIN: 250404-F-ZA639-7001
    Filename: DOD_110918708
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, IN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S and Indian Air Force conduct free fall training during Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025, by SSgt Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indian Air Force
    Free Fall
    36 AS
    TigerTriumph
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

