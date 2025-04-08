U.S and Indian Air Force conduct free fall training during Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indian armed forces members conduct military free fall training out the back of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Tiger Triumph while flying over Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, April 3, 2025. Tiger Triumph is a joint and combined U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response readiness and interoperability. Tiger Triumph enables U.S. and Indian armed forces to improve interoperability and bilateral, joint, and service readiness in the Indian Ocean region and beyond to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Aaron Irvin) (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring identifiable insignia and faces.)